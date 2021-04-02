Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc (LON:AML) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc (LON:AML) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

Several equities analysts have commented on AML shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th.

In related news, insider Robin Freestone purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,970 ($25.74) per share, for a total transaction of £98,500 ($128,690.88).

LON AML traded up GBX 20 ($0.26) during trading hours on Friday, hitting GBX 2,019 ($26.38). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 578,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 637,592. Aston Martin Lagonda Global has a 52 week low of GBX 550 ($7.19) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,295.50 ($29.99). The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 2,022.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1,064.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 147.72. The company has a market capitalization of £2.32 billion and a PE ratio of -3.72.

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Company Profile

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells luxury sports cars under the Aston Martin and Lagonda brand names worldwide. It also engages in the sale of parts; servicing and restoration of vehicles; and motorsport activities. The company sells its vehicles through a network of dealers.

