Aspireon Wealth Advisors Takes Position in Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB)

Aspireon Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 78,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,900,000. Invesco KBW Bank ETF makes up about 3.9% of Aspireon Wealth Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco KBW Bank ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco KBW Bank ETF during the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF in the first quarter worth $141,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF in the third quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $233,000.

KBWB stock traded up $0.54 during trading on Friday, hitting $62.43. The stock had a trading volume of 234,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,231,174. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $60.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.25. Invesco KBW Bank ETF has a 1-year low of $30.50 and a 1-year high of $65.49.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.291 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 22nd. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%.

