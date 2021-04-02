Aspireon Wealth Advisors Takes $500,000 Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Aspireon Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $500,000. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for 0.5% of Aspireon Wealth Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Winch Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. South State CORP. increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 76.0% in the 4th quarter. South State CORP. now owns 88 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth $34,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO traded up $3.86 during trading on Friday, reaching $368.16. The stock had a trading volume of 5,131,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,093,028. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $224.72 and a fifty-two week high of $368.29. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $358.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $337.04.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

