ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 913,300 shares, a decline of 14.6% from the February 28th total of 1,070,000 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 875,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Shares of NASDAQ ASML opened at $637.10 on Friday. ASML has a twelve month low of $242.25 and a twelve month high of $639.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $267.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.26, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $569.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $476.27.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The semiconductor company reported $3.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.05 by $0.18. ASML had a net margin of 24.30% and a return on equity of 25.91%. The company had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.70 EPS. ASML’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that ASML will post 9.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th will be issued a $1.8864 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.4%. This is an increase from ASML’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 3rd. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.40%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in ASML by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,888 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,409,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its holdings in ASML by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 1,926 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $939,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its holdings in ASML by 34.9% during the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 12,269 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,984,000 after buying an additional 3,175 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in ASML by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,758 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,661,000 after buying an additional 2,159 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in ASML by 40.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,905 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,181,000 after buying an additional 1,711 shares during the period. 17.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ASML shares. DZ Bank raised shares of ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $535.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, December 18th. Cowen raised shares of ASML from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Monday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. ASML has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $507.40.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

