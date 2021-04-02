ASM International’s (ASMIY) “Equal Weight” Rating Reiterated at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reiterated their equal weight rating on shares of ASM International (OTCMKTS:ASMIY) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on ASMIY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of ASM International from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of ASM International in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating on shares of ASM International in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating on shares of ASM International in a research note on Monday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy.

OTCMKTS ASMIY opened at $308.08 on Tuesday. ASM International has a 1 year low of $97.43 and a 1 year high of $308.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.34 billion, a PE ratio of 44.01 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $272.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $210.58.

ASM International NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and servicing of equipment and materials used to produce semiconductor devices. The company operates through two segments, Front-end and Back-end. The Front-end segment manufactures and sells equipment used in wafer processing, encompassing the fabrication steps in which silicon wafers are layered with semiconductor devices in Europe, the United States, Japan, South Korea, and Southeast Asia.

