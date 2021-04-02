Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) saw a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,820,000 shares, a decrease of 14.6% from the February 28th total of 2,130,000 shares. Currently, 9.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 204,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.9 days.

NYSE:ABG traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $196.71. 90,705 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 204,294. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a PE ratio of 18.21, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.75. Asbury Automotive Group has a 12 month low of $88.74 and a 12 month high of $269.28. The company has a fifty day moving average of $176.84 and a 200 day moving average of $141.45.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $4.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. Asbury Automotive Group had a return on equity of 29.87% and a net margin of 3.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.53 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Asbury Automotive Group will post 12.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Asbury Automotive Group news, SVP Jed Milstein sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $320,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,114 shares in the company, valued at $2,098,240. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP George A. Villasana sold 4,178 shares of Asbury Automotive Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.19, for a total value of $773,723.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,899 shares in the company, valued at $2,944,335.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 32,655 shares of company stock valued at $5,393,962. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ABG. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,062,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,381,000 after purchasing an additional 94,388 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 95.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 902,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,590,000 after purchasing an additional 440,290 shares during the period. Impactive Capital LP lifted its stake in Asbury Automotive Group by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. Impactive Capital LP now owns 793,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,684,000 after buying an additional 197,949 shares during the period. Lakewood Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Asbury Automotive Group by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Lakewood Capital Management LP now owns 495,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,248,000 after buying an additional 68,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group during the 4th quarter worth about $66,527,000.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ABG shares. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $130.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Asbury Automotive Group from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Asbury Automotive Group from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Asbury Automotive Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $147.13.

Asbury Automotive Group Company Profile

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

