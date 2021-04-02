Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) saw a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,820,000 shares, a decrease of 14.6% from the February 28th total of 2,130,000 shares. Currently, 9.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 204,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.9 days.
NYSE:ABG traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $196.71. 90,705 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 204,294. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a PE ratio of 18.21, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.75. Asbury Automotive Group has a 12 month low of $88.74 and a 12 month high of $269.28. The company has a fifty day moving average of $176.84 and a 200 day moving average of $141.45.
Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $4.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. Asbury Automotive Group had a return on equity of 29.87% and a net margin of 3.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.53 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Asbury Automotive Group will post 12.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ABG. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,062,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,381,000 after purchasing an additional 94,388 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 95.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 902,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,590,000 after purchasing an additional 440,290 shares during the period. Impactive Capital LP lifted its stake in Asbury Automotive Group by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. Impactive Capital LP now owns 793,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,684,000 after buying an additional 197,949 shares during the period. Lakewood Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Asbury Automotive Group by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Lakewood Capital Management LP now owns 495,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,248,000 after buying an additional 68,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group during the 4th quarter worth about $66,527,000.
A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ABG shares. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $130.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Asbury Automotive Group from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Asbury Automotive Group from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Asbury Automotive Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $147.13.
Asbury Automotive Group Company Profile
Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.
