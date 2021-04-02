Artur Bergman Sells 14,423 Shares of Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) Stock

Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) insider Artur Bergman sold 14,423 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.16, for a total transaction of $925,379.68. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 349,742 shares in the company, valued at $22,439,446.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Artur Bergman also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Fastly alerts:

On Monday, March 22nd, Artur Bergman sold 14,423 shares of Fastly stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.88, for a total transaction of $1,036,725.24.

On Monday, March 8th, Artur Bergman sold 14,423 shares of Fastly stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.30, for a total transaction of $927,398.90.

On Wednesday, February 17th, Artur Bergman sold 23,098 shares of Fastly stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.40, for a total transaction of $2,180,451.20.

Shares of FSLY opened at $70.31 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.97, a current ratio of 7.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.35. Fastly, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.18 and a 52-week high of $136.50. The company has a market capitalization of $7.33 billion, a PE ratio of -109.86 and a beta of 1.34.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.08. Fastly had a negative net margin of 24.07% and a negative return on equity of 14.37%. The business had revenue of $82.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.48 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Fastly, Inc. will post -0.59 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fastly in the third quarter worth $553,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Fastly during the third quarter valued at $94,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in Fastly by 12.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 941,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,207,000 after purchasing an additional 102,193 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Fastly by 1,020.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 347,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,422,000 after purchasing an additional 316,214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fastly by 55.8% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 114,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,696,000 after acquiring an additional 40,905 shares during the period. 54.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Fastly from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research restated an “average” rating on shares of Fastly in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler raised shares of Fastly from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Fastly from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.93.

Fastly Company Profile

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications in the United States, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the internet.

Further Reading: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Receive News & Ratings for Fastly Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastly and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.