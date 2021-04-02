Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit (TSE:AX.UN) Given New C$11.75 Price Target at Scotiabank

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit (TSE:AX.UN) had its price objective boosted by Scotiabank from C$11.00 to C$11.75 in a research note released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

AX.UN has been the subject of several other reports. CIBC raised their target price on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$11.50 to C$12.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$11.25 to C$11.85 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. TD Securities cut their price target on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$12.00 to C$11.00 and set a na rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$12.00 to C$12.50 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$11.51.

Shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit stock opened at C$10.86 on Thursday. Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit has a 1 year low of C$6.77 and a 1 year high of C$11.85. The firm has a market cap of C$1.45 billion and a PE ratio of 434.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$10.89 and a 200-day moving average price of C$10.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.70, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.06.

Artis is a diversified Canadian real estate investment trust investing in office, retail and industrial properties. Since 2004, Artis has executed an aggressive but disciplined growth strategy, building a portfolio of commercial properties in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario and select markets in the United States.

