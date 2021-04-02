Aristotle Capital Boston LLC Sells 282,617 Shares of Ring Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:REI)

Aristotle Capital Boston LLC lessened its holdings in Ring Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:REI) by 8.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,091,375 shares of the company’s stock after selling 282,617 shares during the period. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC owned 3.79% of Ring Energy worth $2,040,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of REI. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Ring Energy by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 551,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 16,957 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Ring Energy by 67.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 495,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 199,491 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Ring Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $159,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in Ring Energy by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 107,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 8,399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BCJ Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Ring Energy by 43.8% in the 4th quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC now owns 63,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 19,496 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.19% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder William R. Kruse acquired 131,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.71 per share, for a total transaction of $93,152.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,181,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,229,136.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 6.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on REI. Zacks Investment Research raised Ring Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Alliance Global Partners began coverage on Ring Energy in a report on Monday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Ring Energy stock opened at $2.45 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $243.00 million, a P/E ratio of -1.87 and a beta of 2.63. Ring Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.43 and a 12 month high of $3.36. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.69.

Ring Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:REI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.06). Ring Energy had a negative net margin of 65.82% and a positive return on equity of 4.24%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ring Energy, Inc. will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

About Ring Energy

Ring Energy, Inc, an exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in Texas and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2019, the company's proved reserves consisted of approximately 81.1 million barrel of oil equivalent. It also had interests in 18,372 net developed acres and 47,427 net undeveloped acres in Andrews and Gaines counties, Texas; 19,138 net developed acres and 860 net undeveloped acres in Culberson and Reeves counties, Texas; and 8,085 net developed acres and 28,514 net undeveloped acres in Gaines, Yoakum, Runnels, and Coke Counties, Texas and Lea County, New Mexico.

