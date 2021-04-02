Aristotle Capital Boston LLC Reduces Stock Position in Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN)

Aristotle Capital Boston LLC lessened its holdings in Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,473,371 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 65,444 shares during the quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Cross Country Healthcare worth $21,939,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 4.1% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 82,205 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 29.1% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 281,779 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,829,000 after purchasing an additional 63,558 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 12.8% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 315,604 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,048,000 after purchasing an additional 35,800 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare during the third quarter worth about $105,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 171.1% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 115,392 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,789,000 after purchasing an additional 72,826 shares during the last quarter. 88.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CCRN opened at $12.31 on Friday. Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.50 and a fifty-two week high of $13.68. The company has a market capitalization of $461.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89.

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $215.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.74 million. Cross Country Healthcare had a negative net margin of 2.24% and a positive return on equity of 8.11%. Equities research analysts forecast that Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Cross Country Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, February 26th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Cross Country Healthcare in a report on Monday, February 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cross Country Healthcare from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cross Country Healthcare presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.19.

Cross Country Healthcare Company Profile

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc provides talent management and other consultative services for healthcare clients in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Nurse and Allied Staffing, Physician Staffing, and Search. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment offers traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, branch-based local nurses, and allied staffing; short-term staffing of registered nurses, licensed practical nurses, certified nurse assistants, practitioners, pharmacists, and other allied professionals on per diem and short-term assignments; and travel allied professionals on long-term contract assignments, as well as workforce solutions, including MSP, OWS, RPO, IRP, EMR, and consulting services.

