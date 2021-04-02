Argan (NYSE:AGX) Hits New 12-Month High at $55.48

Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $55.48 and last traded at $53.35, with a volume of 209609 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $51.93.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Argan from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.14. The stock has a market cap of $857.14 million, a P/E ratio of 121.40 and a beta of 0.58.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AGX. FMR LLC raised its position in Argan by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 713,166 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,623,000 after purchasing an additional 81,013 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Argan by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 33,371 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in Argan by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 5,321 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Argan in the 3rd quarter valued at $503,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Argan by 91.0% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 955 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.28% of the company’s stock.

About Argan (NYSE:AGX)

Argan, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering, procurement, construction, commissioning, operations management, maintenance, project development, technical, and consulting services to the power generation and renewable energy markets. The company operates through Power Industry Services, Industrial Fabrication and Field Services, and Telecommunications Infrastructure Services segments.

