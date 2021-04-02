Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) Price Target Increased to $120.00 by Analysts at HC Wainwright

Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) had its target price upped by HC Wainwright from $90.00 to $120.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

ARNA has been the topic of several other research reports. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from $92.00 to $90.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. TheStreet cut shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from $106.00 to $100.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Jonestrading decreased their price target on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from $101.00 to $94.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Arena Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $91.80.

Shares of ARNA opened at $68.48 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $76.62 and its 200-day moving average is $75.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.70 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 23.17 and a quick ratio of 23.17. Arena Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $40.50 and a 12-month high of $90.19.

Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.85) by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.76) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Arena Pharmaceuticals will post -7.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Vincent Aurentz sold 2,524 shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $214,540.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 29,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,507,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Lisicki sold 17,500 shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.87, for a total transaction of $1,380,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,124,836.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 136,228 shares of company stock worth $10,838,149. Insiders own 3.05% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its position in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 151.8% during the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 46,948 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,607,000 after acquiring an additional 28,301 shares during the period. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new position in Arena Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $2,305,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Arena Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $59,444,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 141.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 397,172 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,515,000 after acquiring an additional 232,837 shares during the period. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its position in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 333,960 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,658,000 after acquiring an additional 48,993 shares during the period. 89.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing novel medicines with pharmacology and pharmacokinetics to patients worldwide. Its investigational clinical programs include Etrasimod (APD334) that is in Phase III clinical trial for ulcerative colitis, Phase IIb/III clinical trial for Crohn's disease, Phase II clinical trial for alopecia areata, Phase III clinical trial for atopic dermatitis, and Phase IIb clinical trial for eosinophilic esophagitis; Olorinab (APD371), which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of abdominal pain associated with irritable bowel syndrome; APD418 that is in Phase I clinical trial for acute heart failure; and Temanogrel for coronary microvascular obstruction is in Phase II clinical trial.

