Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC) in a report released on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $5.50 target price on the shipping company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Ardmore Shipping from $6.00 to $5.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 29th. TheStreet cut shares of Ardmore Shipping from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ardmore Shipping from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $5.63.

Get Ardmore Shipping alerts:

NYSE:ASC opened at $4.51 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.60. The company has a market cap of $149.67 million, a PE ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 1.16. Ardmore Shipping has a twelve month low of $2.98 and a twelve month high of $5.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The shipping company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $21.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.99 million. Ardmore Shipping had a return on equity of 4.78% and a net margin of 6.45%. As a group, analysts expect that Ardmore Shipping will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Ardmore Shipping by 4.6% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 638,697 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,274,000 after buying an additional 28,061 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 544.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,967 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 6,730 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ardmore Shipping during the 4th quarter valued at about $75,000. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 376,174 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,339,000 after acquiring an additional 33,359 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 29.8% in the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 197,931 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $647,000 after purchasing an additional 45,428 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.52% of the company’s stock.

Ardmore Shipping Company Profile

Ardmore Shipping Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of petroleum products and chemicals worldwide. As of August 30, 2019, the company operated a fleet of 25 double-hulled product and chemical tankers. It serves oil majors, oil companies, oil and chemical traders, and chemical companies.

Read More: Holder of Record

Receive News & Ratings for Ardmore Shipping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ardmore Shipping and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.