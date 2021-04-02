Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ardmore Shipping Corporation engages in the ownership and operation of product and chemical tankers. It provides shipping services to customers through voyage charters, commercial pools, and time charters. The Company provides seaborne transportation of petroleum products and chemicals worldwide to oil majors, national oil companies, oil and chemical traders, and chemical companies. Ardmore Shipping Corporation is based in Mahon, Ireland. “

Get Ardmore Shipping alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on ASC. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Ardmore Shipping from $6.00 to $5.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 29th. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Ardmore Shipping in a research report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $5.50 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.63.

Shares of NYSE:ASC opened at $4.51 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $149.67 million, a P/E ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Ardmore Shipping has a 52 week low of $2.98 and a 52 week high of $5.43. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.60.

Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The shipping company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $21.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.99 million. Ardmore Shipping had a return on equity of 4.78% and a net margin of 6.45%. Sell-side analysts expect that Ardmore Shipping will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ASC. Private Management Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 34.8% in the fourth quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 2,108,086 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $6,893,000 after buying an additional 544,750 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Ardmore Shipping in the third quarter worth about $544,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 7.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,088,740 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $7,436,000 after buying an additional 141,875 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ardmore Shipping in the third quarter worth about $395,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 111.4% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 137,903 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $491,000 after buying an additional 72,657 shares during the period. 79.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ardmore Shipping Company Profile

Ardmore Shipping Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of petroleum products and chemicals worldwide. As of August 30, 2019, the company operated a fleet of 25 double-hulled product and chemical tankers. It serves oil majors, oil companies, oil and chemical traders, and chemical companies.

Featured Story: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ardmore Shipping (ASC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ardmore Shipping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ardmore Shipping and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.