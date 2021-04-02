Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) PT Raised to $174.00

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) had its price target boosted by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $168.00 to $174.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the auto parts company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 23.63% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Argus began coverage on shares of Aptiv in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Aptiv from $110.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $145.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Aptiv from $109.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Aptiv from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.64.

Shares of APTV stock opened at $140.74 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $38.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.13, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $148.86 and its 200 day moving average is $124.57. Aptiv has a 1-year low of $43.04 and a 1-year high of $160.14.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.12. Aptiv had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 8.42%. The firm had revenue of $4.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. Aptiv’s revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Aptiv will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

In other Aptiv news, SVP Vos Glen W. De sold 2,056 shares of Aptiv stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.23, for a total transaction of $300,648.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,729,931. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Aptiv during the 4th quarter worth $576,344,000. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aptiv in the fourth quarter valued at about $317,186,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Aptiv by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 6,551,433 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $853,586,000 after acquiring an additional 616,858 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Aptiv by 81.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,367,200 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $178,134,000 after purchasing an additional 613,672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Aptiv by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,912,380 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $249,162,000 after purchasing an additional 278,601 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.78% of the company’s stock.

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

