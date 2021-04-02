APR Coin Reaches Market Cap of $16,232.00 (APR)

APR Coin (CURRENCY:APR) traded 32.6% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 2nd. In the last seven days, APR Coin has traded up 12.2% against the US dollar. One APR Coin coin can now be bought for about $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. APR Coin has a market cap of $16,232.00 and $38.00 worth of APR Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get APR Coin alerts:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000333 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000503 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Rewardiqa (REW) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.89 or 0.00009817 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $83.77 or 0.00139717 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded 62.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0930 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0985 or 0.00000164 BTC.

APR Coin Profile

APR is a coin. APR Coin’s total supply is 13,554,122 coins. APR Coin’s official Twitter account is @aprcoinofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for APR Coin is www.apr-coin.com . The Reddit community for APR Coin is /r/APRCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling APR Coin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as APR Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire APR Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase APR Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for APR Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for APR Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.