Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Stake Decreased by Engineers Gate Manager LP

Engineers Gate Manager LP reduced its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 22.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 134,772 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 39,041 shares during the period. Apple accounts for about 0.8% of Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in Apple were worth $17,883,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Apple during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Lountzis Asset Management LLC increased its position in Apple by 300.0% during the third quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC now owns 284 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Apple during the third quarter worth about $46,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its position in Apple by 300.0% during the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cordant Inc. increased its position in Apple by 302.4% during the third quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 503 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AAPL. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of Apple from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Apple from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Barclays reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $136.00 price target (up from $116.00) on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Apple from $131.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Apple from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. Apple has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $135.03.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $123.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.06 trillion, a PE ratio of 37.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.22 and a twelve month high of $145.09. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $124.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $123.14.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $111.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.24 billion. Apple had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 75.15%. The company’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th were issued a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Apple’s payout ratio is 25.00%.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

