Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN) Director Sells $821,811.00 in Stock

Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN) Director Albert G.W. Biddle III sold 5,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.29, for a total value of $821,811.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:APPN traded up $4.32 during trading on Thursday, hitting $137.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 897,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,248,199. The company has a market capitalization of $9.70 billion, a PE ratio of -249.58 and a beta of 2.00. Appian Co. has a fifty-two week low of $30.68 and a fifty-two week high of $260.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $171.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $138.40.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.14. Appian had a negative net margin of 13.00% and a negative return on equity of 15.16%. The business had revenue of $81.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.55 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Appian Co. will post -0.6 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Appian in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Appian by 115.2% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 241 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Appian in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Adirondack Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Appian by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Appian during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.34% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on APPN. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Appian from $84.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Truist upped their price objective on Appian from $95.00 to $205.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Appian from $193.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Barclays upped their price target on Appian from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Appian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Appian presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $120.75.

Appian

Appian Corporation provides low-code automation platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform automates the creation of forms, workflows, data structures, reports, and other software elements that are needed to be manually coded. The company also offers professional and customer support services.

