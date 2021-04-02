Apollo Investment (NASDAQ:AINV) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Apollo Investment (NASDAQ:AINV) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Apollo Investment Corporation is a closed-end investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. The Company’s investment portfolio will be principally in middle-market private companies. “

Shares of AINV opened at $13.87 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $905.14 million, a PE ratio of -8.36 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Apollo Investment has a 1-year low of $5.25 and a 1-year high of $14.94. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.18.

Apollo Investment (NASDAQ:AINV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The asset manager reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $54.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.76 million. Apollo Investment had a negative net margin of 43.98% and a positive return on equity of 12.35%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Apollo Investment will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 19th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a yield of 9.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 18th. Apollo Investment’s payout ratio is 57.41%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AINV. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Apollo Investment in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA boosted its holdings in Apollo Investment by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 8,333 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Apollo Investment in the fourth quarter valued at $107,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Apollo Investment by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 10,036 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stelac Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Apollo Investment in the fourth quarter valued at $125,000. 34.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Apollo Investment Company Profile

Apollo Investment Corporation is business development company specializing in middle market companies. It provides direct equity capital, mezzanine and senior secured loans, unsecured debt, and subordinated debt and loans. It also seeks to invest in PIPES transactions. The fund may also invest in securities of public companies that are thinly traded and may acquire investments in the secondary market and structured products.

