Apache Co. (NASDAQ:APA) Short Interest Update

Apache Co. (NASDAQ:APA) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,180,000 shares, a decline of 20.5% from the February 28th total of 14,070,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,020,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Shares of APA opened at $18.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 4.87. Apache has a 52-week low of $4.31 and a 52-week high of $23.85. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.58 and its 200-day moving average is $15.67.

Apache (NASDAQ:APA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Apache had a negative net margin of 162.10% and a negative return on equity of 48.58%. On average, equities analysts expect that Apache will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 22nd will be paid a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 21st. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on APA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Apache in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $23.50 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Apache from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Apache from $16.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Apache from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Truist downgraded shares of Apache from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.43.

In other news, Director Juliet S. Ellis acquired 4,545 shares of Apache stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.05 per share, with a total value of $100,217.25. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,392.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Stephen J. Riney sold 35,000 shares of Apache stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.38, for a total transaction of $678,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 106,268 shares in the company, valued at $2,059,473.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Xponance Inc. grew its stake in shares of Apache by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 15,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 889 shares in the last quarter. NBT Bank N A NY increased its position in Apache by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 13,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in Apache by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 16,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 1,147 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Apache by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 14,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 1,799 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Apache by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 388,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,519,000 after purchasing an additional 1,840 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.52% of the company’s stock.

Apache Company Profile

Apache Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). It holds onshore conventional assets in Egypt's Western desert; and offshore assets in the North Sea region, including the United Kingdom. The company also has an offshore exploration program in Suriname.

