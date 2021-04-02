Antofagasta (LON:ANTO) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1,373.36

Shares of Antofagasta plc (LON:ANTO) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 1,373.36 ($17.94) and traded as high as GBX 1,718.50 ($22.45). Antofagasta shares last traded at GBX 1,690 ($22.08), with a volume of 1,093,501 shares traded.

Several brokerages have commented on ANTO. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a “sell” rating on shares of Antofagasta in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Antofagasta from GBX 1,100 ($14.37) to GBX 1,050 ($13.72) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Antofagasta in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Antofagasta from GBX 1,170 ($15.29) to GBX 1,080 ($14.11) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Antofagasta to an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 1,300 ($16.98) price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 1,016.25 ($13.28).

The company has a quick ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.25. The company has a market cap of £16.69 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.93. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,720.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,376.23.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 22nd will be paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.04%. This is an increase from Antofagasta’s previous dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 22nd. Antofagasta’s payout ratio is 0.34%.

Antofagasta Company Profile (LON:ANTO)

Antofagasta plc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, and mining of copper properties in Chile and internationally. It operates through Los Pelambres, Centinela, Antucoya, ZaldÃ­var, Exploration and Evaluation, and Transport segments. The company produces copper concentrates containing by-products, such as molybdenum, gold, and silver; and copper cathodes.

