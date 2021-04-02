Antofagasta (LON:ANTO) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1,373.36

Shares of Antofagasta plc (LON:ANTO) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 1,373.36 ($17.94) and traded as high as GBX 1,718.50 ($22.45). Antofagasta shares last traded at GBX 1,690 ($22.08), with a volume of 1,093,501 shares traded.
Several brokerages have commented on ANTO. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a “sell” rating on shares of Antofagasta in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Antofagasta from GBX 1,100 ($14.37) to GBX 1,050 ($13.72) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Antofagasta in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Antofagasta from GBX 1,170 ($15.29) to GBX 1,080 ($14.11) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Antofagasta to an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 1,300 ($16.98) price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 1,016.25 ($13.28).
The company has a quick ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.25. The company has a market cap of £16.69 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.93. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,720.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,376.23.
Antofagasta Company Profile (LON:ANTO)
Antofagasta plc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, and mining of copper properties in Chile and internationally. It operates through Los Pelambres, Centinela, Antucoya, ZaldÃvar, Exploration and Evaluation, and Transport segments. The company produces copper concentrates containing by-products, such as molybdenum, gold, and silver; and copper cathodes.
