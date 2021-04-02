Annexon, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANNX) CEO Sells $14,040.00 in Stock

Annexon, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANNX) CEO Douglas Love sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.08, for a total transaction of $14,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 7,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $199,424.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

On Monday, March 29th, Douglas Love sold 3,750 shares of Annexon stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.42, for a total transaction of $95,325.00.

NASDAQ:ANNX traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $27.48. 86,464 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 172,925. The company has a fifty day moving average of $29.93 and a 200 day moving average of $26.32. Annexon, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.33 and a 12 month high of $38.01.

Annexon (NASDAQ:ANNX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.17). As a group, analysts anticipate that Annexon, Inc. will post -2.67 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ANNX. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Annexon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Annexon in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Annexon currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.33.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in Annexon during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,018,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Annexon during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,778,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Annexon by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 13,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 6,700 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in Annexon during the 4th quarter valued at $1,752,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in Annexon during the 3rd quarter valued at $674,000. Institutional investors own 91.20% of the company’s stock.

Annexon, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutics for autoimmune and neurodegenerative diseases. It focuses on the treatment of body, brain, and eye disorders. The company's C1q is an initiating molecule of the classical complement pathway that targets distinct disease processes, such as antibody-mediated autoimmune disease and complement-mediated neurodegeneration.

