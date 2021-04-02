AnimalGo (GOM2) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $4.73 Million

AnimalGo (CURRENCY:GOM2) traded up 2.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on April 2nd. During the last seven days, AnimalGo has traded up 18.6% against the dollar. One AnimalGo token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0171 or 0.00000029 BTC on popular exchanges. AnimalGo has a market capitalization of $16.51 million and $4.73 million worth of AnimalGo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get AnimalGo alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30.30 or 0.00050916 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.15 or 0.00020418 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded up 1,372.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00005374 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000373 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $389.13 or 0.00653879 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $41.21 or 0.00069241 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001682 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 18.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001687 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.78 or 0.00028192 BTC.

AnimalGo Profile

GOM2 is a token. It was first traded on October 30th, 2019. AnimalGo’s total supply is 966,864,393 tokens. The official website for AnimalGo is animalgo.io . The official message board for AnimalGo is animalgo.net

Buying and Selling AnimalGo

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AnimalGo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AnimalGo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AnimalGo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for AnimalGo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AnimalGo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.