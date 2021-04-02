AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) Hits New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on the stock from $18.00 to $24.00. Canaccord Genuity currently has a hold rating on the stock. AngioDynamics traded as high as $23.68 and last traded at $23.68, with a volume of 7232 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $22.47.
A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ANGO. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of AngioDynamics in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AngioDynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 9th.
In related news, Director Wesley Johnson sold 6,500 shares of AngioDynamics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.53, for a total value of $120,445.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 77,911 shares in the company, valued at $1,443,690.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.
The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $878.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.18 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.80.
AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.04. AngioDynamics had a negative net margin of 62.82% and a negative return on equity of 0.12%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AngioDynamics, Inc. will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.
About AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO)
AngioDynamics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various medical, surgical, and diagnostic devices for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease and vascular access; and for use in oncology and surgical settings in the United States and internationally. The company provides NanoKnife ablation systems for the surgical ablation of soft tissues; solero microwave tissue ablation systems; and radiofrequency ablation products for ablating solid cancerous or benign tumors.
