AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) Hits New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on the stock from $18.00 to $24.00. Canaccord Genuity currently has a hold rating on the stock. AngioDynamics traded as high as $23.68 and last traded at $23.68, with a volume of 7232 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $22.47.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ANGO. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of AngioDynamics in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AngioDynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 9th.

Get AngioDynamics alerts:

In related news, Director Wesley Johnson sold 6,500 shares of AngioDynamics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.53, for a total value of $120,445.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 77,911 shares in the company, valued at $1,443,690.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in AngioDynamics by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,272,833 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $96,161,000 after acquiring an additional 55,291 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in AngioDynamics by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,241,921 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $19,039,000 after acquiring an additional 12,809 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in AngioDynamics by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 434,153 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $6,656,000 after acquiring an additional 14,468 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its holdings in AngioDynamics by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 362,831 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,373,000 after acquiring an additional 10,082 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in AngioDynamics by 119.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 361,261 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,539,000 after acquiring an additional 196,655 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.86% of the company’s stock.

The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $878.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.18 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.80.

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.04. AngioDynamics had a negative net margin of 62.82% and a negative return on equity of 0.12%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AngioDynamics, Inc. will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

About AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO)

AngioDynamics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various medical, surgical, and diagnostic devices for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease and vascular access; and for use in oncology and surgical settings in the United States and internationally. The company provides NanoKnife ablation systems for the surgical ablation of soft tissues; solero microwave tissue ablation systems; and radiofrequency ablation products for ablating solid cancerous or benign tumors.

Featured Story: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Receive News & Ratings for AngioDynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AngioDynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.