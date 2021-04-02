Angang Steel (OTCMKTS:ANGGF) Lifted to Neutral at Credit Suisse Group

Angang Steel (OTCMKTS:ANGGF) was upgraded by Credit Suisse Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Angang Steel stock opened at $0.56 on Wednesday. Angang Steel has a fifty-two week low of $0.44 and a fifty-two week high of $0.60.
