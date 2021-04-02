Andritz (OTCMKTS:ADRZY) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Andritz (OTCMKTS:ADRZY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Andritz AG is engages in the provision of plants, equipment and services for hydropower stations. Its operating segment consists of Hydro; Pulp & Paper; Metals and Separation. Hydro segment installs and offers electromechanical systems, pumps and hydropower equipment. Pulp & Paper segment manufactures and trades tissue, board and paper products. Metals segment processes cold-rolled carbon steel, metal strip and stainless steel. Separation segment produces belts, screw passes, screens, drains cantrifuges, discs, drum filters, filter presses, separators, thickeners, flocculent systems and thermal systems. Andritz AG is headquartered in Graz, Austria. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of Andritz in a report on Friday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Andritz in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Andritz in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $10.00.

Andritz stock opened at $9.76 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Andritz has a 12 month low of $6.60 and a 12 month high of $10.37. The stock has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.53 and a beta of 0.67.

The firm also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Monday, March 29th will be paid a $0.152 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 26th. Andritz’s payout ratio is presently 78.57%.

About Andritz

Andritz AG provides plants, equipment, and services for pulp and paper industry, metalworking and steel industries, hydropower stations, and solid/liquid separation in the municipal and industrial sectors. It operates through four segments: Pulp & Paper, Metals, Hydro, and Separation. The Pulp & Paper segment supplies plants, systems, equipment, and services for the production of various types of pulp, paper, board, and tissue; boilers for power production; flue gas cleaning plants; plants for the production of nonwovens and panelboard; and recycling and shredding solutions for various waste materials.

