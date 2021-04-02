Analysts Set Vivint Smart Home, Inc. (NYSE:VVNT) Price Target at $21.00

Shares of Vivint Smart Home, Inc. (NYSE:VVNT) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the five brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $22.75.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Vivint Smart Home from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Vivint Smart Home from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vivint Smart Home from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

Shares of NYSE VVNT traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $14.55. 285,943 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 429,449. Vivint Smart Home has a 12-month low of $9.07 and a 12-month high of $25.10. The company has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.93 and a beta of 0.41. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.01.

Vivint Smart Home (NYSE:VVNT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $332.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $329.87 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Vivint Smart Home will post -2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of VVNT. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Vivint Smart Home by 39.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vivint Smart Home in the third quarter worth approximately $112,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in shares of Vivint Smart Home in the third quarter worth $115,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Vivint Smart Home during the 4th quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vivint Smart Home during the 3rd quarter valued at $206,000. Institutional investors own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

Vivint Smart Home

Vivint Smart Home, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the sale, installation, servicing, and monitoring of smart home and security systems primarily in the United States and Canada. The company's smart home platform includes cloud-enabled smart home operating systems; Vivint Assist, an AI-driven smart home automation and assistance software; software-enabled smart home devices; and tech-enabled services to educate, manage, and support the smart home.

