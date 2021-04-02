Analysts Set Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) Price Target at $38.33

Shares of Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $38.33.

PINC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered Premier from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 15th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Premier from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Premier from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Benchmark upgraded shares of Premier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Premier from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

Get Premier alerts:

In other news, CFO Craig S. Mckasson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.11, for a total transaction of $175,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Premier by 88.2% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 104,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,417,000 after purchasing an additional 48,777 shares in the last quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Premier by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 925,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,474,000 after buying an additional 65,165 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Premier by 71.4% during the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 570,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,008,000 after acquiring an additional 237,395 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Premier by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 112,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,706,000 after acquiring an additional 1,223 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in Premier by 36.4% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 97,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,422,000 after acquiring an additional 25,994 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PINC opened at $34.76 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a PE ratio of -6.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.26. Premier has a one year low of $28.64 and a one year high of $37.79.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $422.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $388.92 million. Premier had a return on equity of 65.81% and a net margin of 3.26%. The business’s revenue was up 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. Analysts expect that Premier will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. Premier’s payout ratio is presently 31.54%.

Premier Company Profile

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and document shredding services.

Recommended Story: Different Options Trading Strategies



Receive News & Ratings for Premier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.