Analysts Set Parex Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:PARXF) Price Target at $28.70

Shares of Parex Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:PARXF) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $28.70.

PARXF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Parex Resources from $25.00 to $27.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Parex Resources from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Parex Resources from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Parex Resources from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Parex Resources in a research note on Friday, February 19th.

Get Parex Resources alerts:

Shares of PARXF opened at $18.73 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.22. Parex Resources has a 52-week low of $8.30 and a 52-week high of $19.91.

Parex Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of oil and natural gas in Colombia. The company holds interests in onshore exploration and production blocks totaling approximately 2.7 million gross acres. As of December 31, 2019, it had proved plus probable reserves of 198.423 million barrels of oil equivalent.

Further Reading: What does an outperform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Parex Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parex Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.