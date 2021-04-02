Analysts Set OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEW) PT at $36.57

Shares of OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEW) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $36.57.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of OneWater Marine in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of OneWater Marine from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of OneWater Marine from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of OneWater Marine from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of OneWater Marine in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock.

In related news, Director Mitchell W. Legler sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.27, for a total value of $60,405.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 65,799 shares in the company, valued at $2,649,725.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director John Troiano sold 7,224 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.41, for a total transaction of $263,025.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $227,562.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 28,724 shares of company stock worth $1,046,831.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in OneWater Marine in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of OneWater Marine by 533.1% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,354 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of OneWater Marine during the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of OneWater Marine during the third quarter valued at about $98,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new position in shares of OneWater Marine during the third quarter valued at about $131,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.14% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ONEW opened at $41.80 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. OneWater Marine has a 1-year low of $5.19 and a 1-year high of $44.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $38.05 and a 200-day moving average of $29.19. The company has a market cap of $625.96 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.92.

OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.60. OneWater Marine had a net margin of 1.57% and a return on equity of 13.20%. The company had revenue of $214.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.26 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that OneWater Marine will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current year.

About OneWater Marine

OneWater Marine Inc operates as a recreational boat retailer in the United States. It offers new and pre-owned recreational boats and yachts, as well as related marine products, such as parts and accessories. The company also provides boat repair and maintenance services; arranges boat financing and insurance; and other ancillary services, including indoor and outdoor storage, and marina, as well as rental of boats and personal watercraft.

