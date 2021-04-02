Analysts Set Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. (OTCMKTS:IVPAF) Target Price at $7.97

Shares of Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. (OTCMKTS:IVPAF) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the five analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.00.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on Ivanhoe Mines from $7.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. TD Securities raised their price target on Ivanhoe Mines from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Ivanhoe Mines from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th.

Shares of IVPAF opened at $5.45 on Tuesday. Ivanhoe Mines has a 52-week low of $1.60 and a 52-week high of $6.57. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.74 and a 200 day moving average of $4.88.

Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and recovery of minerals and precious metals located primarily in Africa. It explores for platinum, palladium, nickel, copper, gold, rhodium, zinc, silver, germanium, and lead deposits. The company's projects include the Platreef project located in the Northern Limb of South Africa's Bushveld Complex; the Kipushi project located in Haut-Katanga Province, Democratic Republic of Congo; and the Kamoa-Kakula project located within the Central African Copperbelt.

