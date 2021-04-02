Analysts Set Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) Price Target at $458.95

Shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-one brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $461.38.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HUM. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Humana from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $447.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Argus raised their price target on shares of Humana from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Humana from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $429.00 to $479.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th.

In other news, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 27,537 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.14, for a total transaction of $10,412,841.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 108,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,975,628.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Timothy S. Huval sold 3,696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.96, for a total transaction of $1,396,940.16. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,939,181.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HUM. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Humana in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $601,429,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Humana by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,267,673 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,802,248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136,161 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Humana by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,989,308 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,098,313,000 after purchasing an additional 656,606 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Humana by 147.9% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 567,827 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $232,963,000 after purchasing an additional 338,754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Humana by 104.4% in the 4th quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 628,440 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $258,220,000 after purchasing an additional 321,038 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.90% of the company’s stock.

Humana stock traded down $6.43 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $412.82. The company had a trading volume of 774,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,110,110. The company has a market capitalization of $53.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.86. Humana has a 12-month low of $285.49 and a 12-month high of $474.70. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $396.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $406.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.81.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported ($2.30) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.35) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $19.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.76 billion. Humana had a net margin of 5.58% and a return on equity of 22.74%. Humana’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.28 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Humana will post 18.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. This is an increase from Humana’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.67%.

About Humana

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services segments. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

