Analysts Set Expectations for United Airlines Holdings, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:UAL)

United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for United Airlines in a report released on Tuesday, March 30th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kahyaoglu now forecasts that the transportation company will post earnings per share of ($7.06) for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($7.11). Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for United Airlines’ Q2 2021 earnings at ($6.09) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($3.05) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.55 EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($15.60) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.15) EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.75 EPS.

Get United Airlines alerts:

A number of other analysts have also commented on UAL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded United Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised United Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of United Airlines from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $44.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on United Airlines from $52.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of United Airlines from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. United Airlines currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.37.

UAL opened at $57.82 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.51 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22. United Airlines has a 12 month low of $18.18 and a 12 month high of $63.70. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.59.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The transportation company reported ($7.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($6.56) by ($0.44). The business had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.47 billion. United Airlines had a negative return on equity of 54.29% and a negative net margin of 19.85%. United Airlines’s revenue for the quarter was down 68.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.67 earnings per share.

In related news, CFO Gerald Laderman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total transaction of $540,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 51,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,764,746. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrew P. Nocella sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.56, for a total value of $600,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $601,469.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,000 shares of company stock worth $1,409,060 over the last ninety days. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UAL. Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in United Airlines in the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of United Airlines during the third quarter worth about $51,000. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Airlines by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 78,561 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,398,000 after acquiring an additional 3,973 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in United Airlines by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 8,235 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of United Airlines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $803,000. Institutional investors own 60.86% of the company’s stock.

United Airlines Company Profile

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also sells fuel; and offers catering, ground handling, and maintenance services for third parties.

Recommended Story: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Receive News & Ratings for United Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.