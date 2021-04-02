Analysts Set Expectations for Sandvik AB (publ)’s FY2021 Earnings (OTCMKTS:SDVKY)

Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) – Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Sandvik AB (publ) in a research report issued on Thursday, April 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Maidi now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings of $1.37 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.27. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Sandvik AB (publ)’s FY2022 earnings at $1.57 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.66 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.75 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. HSBC upgraded Sandvik AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Smith Barney Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sandvik AB (publ) in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Sandvik AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Sandvik AB (publ) in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Sandvik AB (publ) in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sandvik AB (publ) currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SDVKY opened at $27.97 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Sandvik AB has a 52-week low of $12.84 and a 52-week high of $28.75. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.68. The company has a market capitalization of $35.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.77, a P/E/G ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 1.29.

Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter. Sandvik AB (publ) had a return on equity of 19.81% and a net margin of 6.75%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Sandvik AB (publ) by 240.0% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,792 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,265 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Sandvik AB (publ) in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $78,000. Colony Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sandvik AB (publ) by 24.9% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 17,753 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 3,541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sandvik AB (publ) in the 4th quarter worth approximately $20,417,000. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sandvik AB engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of tools, equipment, and tooling systems for the mining and construction industries. It operates through the following segments: Sandvik Machining Solutions, Sandvik Mining and Rock Technology, Sandvik Materials Technology, and Other Operations.

