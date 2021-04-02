Analysts Set Delivery Hero SE (ETR:DHER) Target Price at €138.58

Delivery Hero SE (ETR:DHER) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €138.58 ($163.04).

A number of analysts recently issued reports on DHER shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a €150.00 ($176.47) price objective on Delivery Hero and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Independent Research set a €140.00 ($164.71) price objective on Delivery Hero and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group set a €173.00 ($203.53) price objective on Delivery Hero and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Berenberg Bank set a €160.00 ($188.24) price objective on Delivery Hero and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Bank of America set a €130.00 ($152.94) price objective on Delivery Hero and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th.

Shares of DHER stock traded up €1.05 ($1.24) on Thursday, hitting €110.50 ($130.00). 838,442 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 283,556. The company has a current ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.52 billion and a PE ratio of -22.96. Delivery Hero has a one year low of €58.54 ($68.87) and a one year high of €145.40 ($171.06). The firm’s 50 day moving average is €112.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is €110.87.

Delivery Hero SE offers online food ordering and delivery services. It operates in 44 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. Delivery Hero SE has a strategic partnership agreement with Woowa Brothers Corp. to expand its Asian operations. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

