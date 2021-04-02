Analysts Set Delivery Hero SE (ETR:DHER) Target Price at €138.58

Delivery Hero SE (ETR:DHER) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €138.58 ($163.04).

A number of analysts recently issued reports on DHER shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a €150.00 ($176.47) price objective on Delivery Hero and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Independent Research set a €140.00 ($164.71) price objective on Delivery Hero and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group set a €173.00 ($203.53) price objective on Delivery Hero and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Berenberg Bank set a €160.00 ($188.24) price objective on Delivery Hero and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Bank of America set a €130.00 ($152.94) price objective on Delivery Hero and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th.

Shares of DHER stock traded up €1.05 ($1.24) on Thursday, hitting €110.50 ($130.00). 838,442 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 283,556. The company has a current ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.52 billion and a PE ratio of -22.96. Delivery Hero has a one year low of €58.54 ($68.87) and a one year high of €145.40 ($171.06). The firm’s 50 day moving average is €112.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is €110.87.

Delivery Hero Company Profile

Delivery Hero SE offers online food ordering and delivery services. It operates in 44 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. Delivery Hero SE has a strategic partnership agreement with Woowa Brothers Corp. to expand its Asian operations. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

