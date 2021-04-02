Analysts Set Aroundtown SA (ETR:AT1) Target Price at €6.82

Shares of Aroundtown SA (ETR:AT1) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €6.84 ($8.05).

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AT1 shares. Nord/LB set a €6.00 ($7.06) price target on Aroundtown and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €6.30 ($7.41) target price on Aroundtown and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €7.90 ($9.29) target price on Aroundtown and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Baader Bank set a €7.25 ($8.53) target price on Aroundtown and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €7.00 ($8.24) target price on Aroundtown and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th.

Shares of AT1 traded up €0.18 ($0.21) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting €6.25 ($7.36). The stock had a trading volume of 2,426,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,550,000. The firm has a market cap of $8.46 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.79. The business has a fifty day moving average price of €6.06 and a 200-day moving average price of €5.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.22, a current ratio of 4.41 and a quick ratio of 2.78. Aroundtown has a 52 week low of €3.86 ($4.54) and a 52 week high of €6.41 ($7.54).

Aroundtown SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate company in Germany, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Belgium, and internationally. It invests in commercial and residential real estate properties, such as office, hotel, logistics, wholesale, retail, and other properties. The company was formerly known as Aroundtown Property Holdings PLC and changed its name to Aroundtown SA in September 2017.

