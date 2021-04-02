Analysts Offer Predictions for Bank of Marin Bancorp’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:BMRC)

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson increased their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp in a report released on Wednesday, March 31st. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis now forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $1.75 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.60.

Get Bank of Marin Bancorp alerts:

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp stock opened at $39.79 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.65. Bank of Marin Bancorp has a 52 week low of $26.59 and a 52 week high of $42.19. The company has a market capitalization of $531.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.38 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $25.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.90 million. Bank of Marin Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.61% and a net margin of 28.41%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 26,824 shares of the bank’s stock worth $922,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,616 shares of the bank’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 2.4% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 29,944 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $867,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 53.3% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,300 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 43.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Elizabeth Reizman sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.64, for a total value of $37,640.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,886 shares in the company, valued at $372,109.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 5.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th were given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Bank of Marin Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.10%.

About Bank of Marin Bancorp

Bank of Marin Bancorp operates as the holding company for Bank of Marin that provides a range of financial services primarily to professionals, small and middle-market businesses, individuals, and not-for-profit organizations in San Francisco Bay Area, California in the United States. The company offers personal and business checking and savings accounts; and time certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, health savings accounts, and demand deposit marketplace accounts, as well as certificate of deposit account registry and insured cash sweep services.

Featured Article: How to invest in blue-chip stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Marin Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Marin Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.