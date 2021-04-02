Analysts Expect Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.16 Billion

Equities research analysts expect that Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) will announce sales of $1.16 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Thirty One analysts have provided estimates for Workday’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.16 billion to $1.21 billion. Workday reported sales of $1.02 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Workday will report full year sales of $5.00 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.97 billion to $5.14 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $5.88 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.70 billion to $6.36 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Workday.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The software maker reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Workday had a negative net margin of 10.77% and a negative return on equity of 10.56%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.50 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on WDAY shares. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Workday from $290.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Bank of America started coverage on Workday in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $265.00 price objective on the stock. OTR Global raised Workday to a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Workday in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $235.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Workday from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $263.22.

NASDAQ:WDAY traded up $6.54 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $254.97. 1,451,028 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,004,540. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -136.35 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a 50-day moving average of $255.69 and a 200 day moving average of $233.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Workday has a 1-year low of $115.50 and a 1-year high of $282.77.

In related news, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 6,838 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.55, for a total transaction of $1,542,310.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard Harry Sauer sold 914 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.67, for a total value of $206,262.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 357,741 shares of company stock worth $85,032,385 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 26.51% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bainco International Investors purchased a new position in Workday during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Workday in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Workday in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Workday in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Workday in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.98% of the company’s stock.

Workday Company Profile

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human resources. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

