Analysts Expect Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $46.62 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA) will report $46.62 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Vocera Communications’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $45.00 million and the highest is $48.40 million. Vocera Communications reported sales of $40.67 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 14.6%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, April 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Vocera Communications will report full year sales of $220.94 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $219.60 million to $224.52 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $244.77 million, with estimates ranging from $234.70 million to $253.97 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Vocera Communications.

Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.08. Vocera Communications had a negative net margin of 5.99% and a negative return on equity of 5.63%. The company had revenue of $56.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.06 million.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Vocera Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $40.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Vocera Communications from $32.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Vocera Communications from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vocera Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Vocera Communications from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.33.

Shares of NYSE VCRA traded up $0.70 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $39.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 184,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 454,573. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a current ratio of 3.91. Vocera Communications has a fifty-two week low of $17.51 and a fifty-two week high of $55.60. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $42.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.88. The company has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -108.77 and a beta of 0.08.

In related news, EVP Paul T. Johnson sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.63, for a total value of $81,260.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 130,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,310,137.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brent D. Lang sold 25,158 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.59, for a total transaction of $1,096,637.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 132,279 shares of company stock worth $5,729,778. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VCRA. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Vocera Communications by 1,557,172.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 513,900 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $16,255,000 after purchasing an additional 513,867 shares during the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vocera Communications by 65.4% in the fourth quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 1,026,892 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $42,647,000 after purchasing an additional 406,165 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vocera Communications in the fourth quarter worth $9,316,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Vocera Communications in the fourth quarter worth $9,134,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Vocera Communications by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,800,874 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $116,319,000 after buying an additional 161,515 shares during the period.

About Vocera Communications

Vocera Communications, Inc provides secure, integrated, and intelligent communication and workflow solutions that empowers mobile workers in healthcare, hospitality, retail, energy, education, and other mission-critical mobile work environments in the United States and internationally. The company's communication solution integrates with other clinical systems, including electronic health records, nurse call systems, and patient monitoring, as well as to provide critical data, alerts, alarms, and clinical context that enable workflow.

