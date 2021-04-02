Analysts Expect Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $90.83 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID) to announce sales of $90.83 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Avid Technology’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $91.25 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $90.00 million. Avid Technology posted sales of $86.45 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Avid Technology will report full-year sales of $389.18 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $385.00 million to $392.94 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $418.50 million, with estimates ranging from $413.50 million to $426.97 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Avid Technology.

Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The technology company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.07. Avid Technology had a net margin of 5.19% and a negative return on equity of 11.17%. The business had revenue of $104.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.14 million.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AVID. B. Riley increased their price objective on Avid Technology from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Avid Technology in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Maxim Group boosted their price target on Avid Technology from $14.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Avid Technology in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avid Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Avid Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.40.

In related news, CFO Kenneth L. Gayron sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.38, for a total transaction of $58,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 291,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,650,626.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Timothy Claman sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.95, for a total transaction of $104,750.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 99,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,092,632.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,000 shares of company stock valued at $684,140 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Avid Technology by 1.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 71,039 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $608,000 after acquiring an additional 1,268 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Avid Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $441,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Avid Technology by 52.3% in the 4th quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 106,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,692,000 after purchasing an additional 36,600 shares in the last quarter. Parian Global Management LP acquired a new position in Avid Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $2,076,000. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Avid Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $2,885,000. Institutional investors own 67.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AVID opened at $21.64 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.69. Avid Technology has a twelve month low of $4.67 and a twelve month high of $24.47. The company has a market cap of $962.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.33 and a beta of 1.30.

Avid Technology

Avid Technology, Inc develops, markets, sells, and supports software and integrated solutions for video and audio content creation, management, and distribution worldwide. The company's video products and solutions include the Media Composer, a cloud-enabled solution used to edit video content; Avid NEXIS shared storage systems; Maestro solutions for the integration of virtual sets, augmented reality, and video wall control into existing workflows; AirSpeed 5000 and AirSpeed 5500 on-air server solutions; and MediaCentral, a media production suite.

