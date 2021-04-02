Analysts Anticipate Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLDR) to Post -$0.13 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLDR) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.13) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Velodyne Lidar’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.13) and the highest is ($0.12). The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Velodyne Lidar will report full-year earnings of ($0.51) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.52) to ($0.49). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.29) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.48) to ($0.09). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Velodyne Lidar.

Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ:VLDR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $17.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.78 million.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Velodyne Lidar in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on Velodyne Lidar in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Craig Hallum downgraded Velodyne Lidar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Benchmark assumed coverage on Velodyne Lidar in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Velodyne Lidar from $29.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Velodyne Lidar has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VLDR. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Velodyne Lidar in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in Velodyne Lidar in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in Velodyne Lidar in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Velodyne Lidar in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Velodyne Lidar in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. 6.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:VLDR traded up $1.38 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $12.78. The stock had a trading volume of 7,946,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,498,245. Velodyne Lidar has a 52 week low of $10.11 and a 52 week high of $32.50. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.77.

Velodyne Lidar Company Profile

Velodyne Lidar, Inc develops and produces lidar sensors for use in industrial, 3D mapping, drones, and auto applications in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers surround-view hybrid solid state, directional solid state, and dome lidars; and Vella, an advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) software solution built around lidar.

