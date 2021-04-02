Analysts Anticipate TherapeuticsMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXMD) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $20.22 Million

Wall Street analysts expect TherapeuticsMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXMD) to post sales of $20.22 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for TherapeuticsMD’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $19.02 million to $21.42 million. TherapeuticsMD posted sales of $12.25 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 65.1%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TherapeuticsMD will report full year sales of $115.74 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $103.80 million to $137.98 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $205.87 million, with estimates ranging from $201.46 million to $210.28 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow TherapeuticsMD.

TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.05).

Several brokerages have issued reports on TXMD. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on TherapeuticsMD from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised TherapeuticsMD from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. TherapeuticsMD currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.29.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FormulaFolio Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of TherapeuticsMD during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in shares of TherapeuticsMD during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of TherapeuticsMD during the fourth quarter valued at about $687,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 23.9% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 114,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 22,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kowal Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in TherapeuticsMD in the 4th quarter worth approximately $100,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.56% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TXMD traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.39. 4,760,461 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,057,960. The company has a market cap of $539.08 million, a PE ratio of -1.96 and a beta of 2.19. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.45. TherapeuticsMD has a 52 week low of $0.85 and a 52 week high of $2.75.

About TherapeuticsMD

TherapeuticsMD, Inc operates as a women's healthcare company in the United States. The company offers IMVEXXY for the treatment of moderate-to-severe dyspareunia; BIJUVA, a bio-identical hormone therapy combination of 17Ã-estradiol and progesterone for the treatment of moderate-to-severe vasomotor symptoms; and ANNOVERA, a ring-shaped contraceptive vaginal system.

