Analysts Anticipate Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO) Will Post Earnings of -$0.15 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO) to post earnings of ($0.15) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Sunstone Hotel Investors’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.19) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.09). Sunstone Hotel Investors posted earnings per share of ($0.01) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1,400%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sunstone Hotel Investors will report full year earnings of ($0.19) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.32) to $0.01. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.42 to $0.90. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Sunstone Hotel Investors.

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.04. Sunstone Hotel Investors had a negative return on equity of 15.09% and a negative net margin of 64.37%. The business had revenue of $37.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.30 million.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SHO shares. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $8.50 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from $8.50 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.33.

Shares of NYSE SHO traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $12.71. The stock had a trading volume of 1,386,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,001,795. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.61 and its 200-day moving average is $10.51. Sunstone Hotel Investors has a 52 week low of $6.68 and a 52 week high of $13.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.20 and a beta of 1.36.

In related news, Director Keith P. Russell sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.26, for a total transaction of $265,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 81,880 shares in the company, valued at $1,085,728.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors in the fourth quarter worth $57,420,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,155,516 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,092,000 after acquiring an additional 87,641 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 74.8% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 45,758 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 19,584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,662,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.20% of the company’s stock.

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a lodging real estate investment trust ("REIT") that as of the date of this release has interests in 19 hotels comprised of 9,997 rooms. Sunstone's business is to acquire, own, asset manage and renovate or reposition hotels considered to be Long-Term Relevant Real EstateÂ®, the majority of which are operated under nationally recognized brands, such as Marriott, Hilton and Hyatt.

