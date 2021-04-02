Analysts Anticipate Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS) Will Post Earnings of $0.38 Per Share

Brokerages expect Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.38 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Provident Financial Services’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.35 and the highest is $0.40. Provident Financial Services reported earnings per share of $0.23 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 65.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Provident Financial Services will report full-year earnings of $1.59 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.53 to $1.70. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.50 to $1.82. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Provident Financial Services.

Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $109.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.42 million. Provident Financial Services had a return on equity of 5.64% and a net margin of 19.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Provident Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Provident Financial Services in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Boenning Scattergood cut Provident Financial Services from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Provident Financial Services from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.33.

Shares of NYSE PFS opened at $22.45 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.40 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.34. Provident Financial Services has a 12 month low of $10.55 and a 12 month high of $24.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. Provident Financial Services’s payout ratio is 52.87%.

In other Provident Financial Services news, EVP James A. Christy sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.37, for a total value of $93,480.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $636,294.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Provident Financial Services in the third quarter valued at $367,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Provident Financial Services in the third quarter worth about $217,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Provident Financial Services by 2.4% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 197,065 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,405,000 after acquiring an additional 4,603 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Provident Financial Services by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 166,630 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,033,000 after purchasing an additional 28,363 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Provident Financial Services by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 50,966 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $622,000 after purchasing an additional 8,824 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.48% of the company’s stock.

Provident Financial Services

Provident Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Provident Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. The company's deposit products include savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts, as well as IRA products.

