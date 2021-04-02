Analysts Anticipate Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $128.72 Million

Analysts forecast that Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN) will report sales of $128.72 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Lindsay’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $124.84 million and the highest is $132.60 million. Lindsay reported sales of $113.79 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 13.1%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, April 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lindsay will report full-year sales of $494.26 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $492.50 million to $496.02 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $536.67 million, with estimates ranging from $532.34 million to $541.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Lindsay.

Lindsay (NYSE:LNN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $108.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.07 million. Lindsay had a return on equity of 12.26% and a net margin of 7.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lindsay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $172.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $136.00.

In other Lindsay news, Director Michael Christodolou sold 1,000 shares of Lindsay stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.43, for a total transaction of $148,430.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Lindsay by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 24,549 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,373,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Lindsay by 58.6% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 44,944 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,774,000 after buying an additional 16,600 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Lindsay during the 3rd quarter valued at $263,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lindsay by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 6,890 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $885,000 after buying an additional 1,399 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Lindsay by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 270,332 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,727,000 after buying an additional 10,431 shares during the period. 87.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lindsay stock traded up $0.78 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $167.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,329. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.66 and a beta of 0.32. Lindsay has a twelve month low of $81.13 and a twelve month high of $173.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $163.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $130.81.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. Lindsay’s payout ratio is 35.96%.

Lindsay Company Profile

Lindsay Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides water management and road infrastructure products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Irrigation and Infrastructure. The Irrigation segment manufactures and markets center pivot, lateral move irrigation systems, and irrigation controls under the Zimmatic brand; hose reel travelers under the Perrot and Greenfield brands; and chemical injection systems, variable rate irrigation systems, flow meters, weather stations, soil moisture sensors, and remote monitoring and control systems under the GrowSmart brand.

