Analysts Anticipate Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRTG) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $145.08 Million

Equities analysts expect Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRTG) to post sales of $145.08 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Heritage Insurance’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $131.63 million to $158.52 million. Heritage Insurance posted sales of $132.71 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Heritage Insurance will report full year sales of $610.27 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $582.83 million to $637.71 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $660.83 million, with estimates ranging from $638.93 million to $682.74 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Heritage Insurance.

Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.49. Heritage Insurance had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 4.29%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Heritage Insurance from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.00.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Heritage Insurance by 450.9% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 294,995 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,985,000 after purchasing an additional 241,444 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Heritage Insurance by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,383,699 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $24,147,000 after acquiring an additional 169,717 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Heritage Insurance by 139.4% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 265,831 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,693,000 after acquiring an additional 154,809 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in Heritage Insurance by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,149,988 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $11,638,000 after purchasing an additional 133,182 shares during the period. Finally, Invenomic Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Heritage Insurance in the 4th quarter worth approximately $960,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Heritage Insurance stock traded up $0.09 on Friday, hitting $11.17. The company had a trading volume of 115,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 165,160. Heritage Insurance has a 52 week low of $8.96 and a 52 week high of $14.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $312.37 million, a PE ratio of 16.67 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.39.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Heritage Insurance’s payout ratio is currently 25.26%.

About Heritage Insurance

Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial residential insurance products. The company offers personal residential property insurance for single-family homeowners and condominium owners, and rental property insurance in Alabama, Alabama, California, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Maryland, Massachusetts, Mississippi, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Rhode Island, South Carolina, and Virginia; and commercial residential insurance in Florida, New Jersey, and New York, as well as residential wind-only property and multi-peril property insurance.

