Analysts Anticipate Aqua Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQMS) Will Post Earnings of -$0.06 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Aqua Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQMS) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.06) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Aqua Metals’ earnings. Aqua Metals posted earnings per share of ($0.07) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 14.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aqua Metals will report full year earnings of ($0.21) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.23) to ($0.18). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.02) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.07) to $0.04. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Aqua Metals.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AQMS. HC Wainwright started coverage on Aqua Metals in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aqua Metals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

AQMS stock opened at $4.18 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $280.65 million, a P/E ratio of -11.30 and a beta of 1.93. Aqua Metals has a 12 month low of $0.35 and a 12 month high of $8.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

In other news, CFO Judd Merrill sold 17,393 shares of Aqua Metals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.88, for a total value of $67,484.84. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 405,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,571,846.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen Cotton sold 87,660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.88, for a total value of $340,120.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,215,213 shares in the company, valued at $4,715,026.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AQMS. Cannell Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Aqua Metals by 343.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 3,257,903 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,968,000 after purchasing an additional 2,522,522 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Aqua Metals by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 303,805 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $911,000 after acquiring an additional 42,125 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aqua Metals in the fourth quarter valued at $187,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Aqua Metals in the fourth quarter valued at $186,000. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. increased its holdings in Aqua Metals by 100.0% in the third quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 50,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. 18.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Aqua Metals

Aqua Metals, Inc engages in the recycling of lead primarily in the United States. It produces and sells lead bullion, lead compounds, and plastics. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in McCarran, Nevada.

