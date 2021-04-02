Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Trims Stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,809 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,074 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Bright Horizons Family Solutions worth $8,790,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BFAM. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 832.6% during the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 510,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,301,000 after acquiring an additional 455,711 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,412,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,362,000 after acquiring an additional 288,518 shares in the last quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $24,665,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 881,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,534,000 after acquiring an additional 117,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 809,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,949,000 after acquiring an additional 109,000 shares in the last quarter.

In other Bright Horizons Family Solutions news, CEO Stephen Howard Kramer sold 1,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.05, for a total transaction of $321,195.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 83,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,069,186.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mary Ann Tocio sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.21, for a total transaction of $480,630.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 60,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,654,094.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 37,066 shares of company stock worth $6,547,030. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on BFAM shares. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $145.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $150.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $210.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $136.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $159.63.

Shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock opened at $176.76 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 143.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50 day moving average is $167.68 and its 200 day moving average is $162.40. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. has a twelve month low of $89.73 and a twelve month high of $182.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.79. The company had revenue of $377.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $336.48 million. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a net margin of 4.35% and a return on equity of 10.63%. Sell-side analysts expect that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Profile

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides child care and early education services, back-up care services, educational advisory services, and other workplace solutions for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services.

