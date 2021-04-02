Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Sells 24,310 Shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) by 17.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 115,754 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 24,310 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $8,340,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lyrical Asset Management LP grew its position in Quanta Services by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 3,370,169 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $242,720,000 after buying an additional 11,973 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Quanta Services by 10.2% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,561,717 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $82,552,000 after buying an additional 144,002 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. boosted its position in Quanta Services by 26.7% during the fourth quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,527,142 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $109,984,000 after purchasing an additional 321,398 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Quanta Services by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 980,327 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $70,604,000 after purchasing an additional 14,648 shares during the period. Finally, Energy Income Partners LLC boosted its position in Quanta Services by 5.9% during the third quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 854,830 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,186,000 after purchasing an additional 47,646 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

In other Quanta Services news, insider Paul Craig Gregory sold 12,597 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.35, for a total transaction of $1,075,153.95. Also, VP Dorothy Upperman sold 1,008 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.35, for a total transaction of $86,032.80. Insiders sold 158,930 shares of company stock worth $13,155,010 over the last ninety days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of PWR opened at $89.17 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.85. The company has a market capitalization of $12.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.90 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.67. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.70 and a 1-year high of $90.22.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The construction company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.45% and a return on equity of 11.61%. Quanta Services’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 5th. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.87%.

PWR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Quanta Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. B. Riley lowered shares of Quanta Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $73.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $75.00 to $89.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Quanta Services has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.27.

Quanta Services Company Profile

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services worldwide. The Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; energized installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

