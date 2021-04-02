Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Makes New $7.21 Million Investment in Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 232,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,209,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 44.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,339,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,222,000 after acquiring an additional 719,903 shares in the last quarter. Cooperman Leon G raised its holdings in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 12.1% during the third quarter. Cooperman Leon G now owns 4,650,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,810,000 after acquiring an additional 500,394 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,460,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,050,000. Finally, Inherent Group LP raised its holdings in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 37.7% during the third quarter. Inherent Group LP now owns 587,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,119,000 after acquiring an additional 160,991 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ COOP opened at $34.70 on Friday. Mr. Cooper Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.31 and a 12 month high of $37.90. The stock has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.26 and a beta of 1.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $33.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by ($0.13). Mr. Cooper Group had a return on equity of 32.79% and a net margin of 8.17%. The company had revenue of $872.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $851.91 million. Mr. Cooper Group’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Mr. Cooper Group Inc. will post 8.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Wand Investors Corp Kkr sold 3,700,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total transaction of $119,325,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on COOP shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Mr. Cooper Group from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mr. Cooper Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Wedbush increased their price objective on Mr. Cooper Group from $34.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Mr. Cooper Group in a report on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Mr. Cooper Group from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.75.

About Mr. Cooper Group

Mr. Cooper Group Inc provides servicing, origination, and transaction-based services related to single-family residences in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Servicing, Originations, and Xome. The Servicing segment performs activities for underlying mortgages, including collecting and disbursing borrower payments, investor reporting, customer service, and modifying loans.

