Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Makes New $7.21 Million Investment in Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 232,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,209,000.
A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 44.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,339,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,222,000 after acquiring an additional 719,903 shares in the last quarter. Cooperman Leon G raised its holdings in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 12.1% during the third quarter. Cooperman Leon G now owns 4,650,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,810,000 after acquiring an additional 500,394 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,460,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,050,000. Finally, Inherent Group LP raised its holdings in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 37.7% during the third quarter. Inherent Group LP now owns 587,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,119,000 after acquiring an additional 160,991 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.40% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ COOP opened at $34.70 on Friday. Mr. Cooper Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.31 and a 12 month high of $37.90. The stock has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.26 and a beta of 1.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $33.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00.
In related news, major shareholder Wand Investors Corp Kkr sold 3,700,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total transaction of $119,325,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.53% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities analysts recently commented on COOP shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Mr. Cooper Group from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mr. Cooper Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Wedbush increased their price objective on Mr. Cooper Group from $34.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Mr. Cooper Group in a report on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Mr. Cooper Group from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.75.
About Mr. Cooper Group
Mr. Cooper Group Inc provides servicing, origination, and transaction-based services related to single-family residences in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Servicing, Originations, and Xome. The Servicing segment performs activities for underlying mortgages, including collecting and disbursing borrower payments, investor reporting, customer service, and modifying loans.
